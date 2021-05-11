Fire damages 4 mobile homes in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four mobile homes were damaged when a fire broke out in a neighborhood in South Sacramento, Tuesday evening.
Fire crews were called out to reports of “multiple mobile homes on fire” in the 7100 block of Tranquility Drive, just to the north of Luther Burbank High School along Florin Road, around 5 p.m.
Firefighters worked quickly and were able to get containment on the 2-alarm blaze just after 5:30 p.m.
Officials say all of the homes have “checked clear” on primary searches and no injuries or fatalities have been reported. A preliminary damage estimate for the homes has not been made.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
