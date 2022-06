The house, located at 12th Street and Tomato Alley was under foundation construction which made it difficult to enter the home to put out the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Fire Department, a house fire was contained early Monday morning.

The fire was contained shortly after it began. No injuries have been reported, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Incident update: structure fire at 12th/ Tomato alley. Fire has been extinguished and contained to the involved structure. No injuries reported. This home is under foundation construction. Box cribbing has elevated the structure making extinguishment difficult initially. pic.twitter.com/beIx9IcxzG — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 13, 2022