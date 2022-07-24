20 displaced, 1 injured after fire erupts at North Highlands apartment complex

The fire was reported around 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Little Oak Lane in North Highlands, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One person has been injured and 20 are displaced following a Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in North Highlands, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, crews were sent to the Madison Apartments in the 4900 block of Little Oak Lane in North Highlands following reports of a fire.

On scene, firefighters say they noticed a fire in the attic of the 2-story apartment building. While fire officials say all occupants were able to evacuate, one person was injured in the fire suffering from minor burns.

The American Red Cross responded to the structure to help 20 residents who have now been displaced, Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. No cause for the fire has been released but officials say it is under investigation.

Red Cross has been requested to assist approx 20 displaced occupants. Crews will be working for the next hour to extinguish any hidden fire. pic.twitter.com/arZC8pH4jb — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 24, 2022

