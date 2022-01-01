3 people in the hospital after fire breaks out in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire broke out Sunday morning on Presidio Street near Harris Avenue in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet that three people who were pulled from the building have been transported to local hospitals. Their condition is not known at this time.
The fire has been controlled, but the cause is still under investigation.
