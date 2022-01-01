3 people in the hospital after fire breaks out in North Sacramento

The Sacramento Fire Department said three people who were pulled from the building have been transported to local hospitals.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire broke out Sunday morning on Presidio Street near Harris Avenue in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet that three people who were pulled from the building have been transported to local hospitals. Their condition is not known at this time.

The fire has been controlled, but the cause is still under investigation.

UPDATE: Fire on Presidio Street had a total of 3 fire victims transported to local area hospitals. Their condition is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/zLWnx3fLLK — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 2, 2022

