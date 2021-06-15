Fire scorches palm tree, spreads to homes in Natomas neighborhood

When firefighters arrived, they found a palm tree fully engulfed between two homes. The fire eventually spread to homes, damaging the exteriors and one attic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire in a Natomas neighborhood that scorched a palm tree and caused damage to the outside of two homes, late Monday night.

Sacramento Firefighters were called out to the home in the 2300 block of Sandcastle Way, a neighborhood north of the American River – between the Garden Highway and W. El Camino Avenue – just before 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a palm tree fully engulfed between two homes. A neighbor recorded a video of the fire and posted about it on the Sacramento subreddit.

According to fire investigators, the fire jumped from the palm tree and burned the outside of the two homes, and extended into the attic of one of the homes. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries. A preliminary damage estimate has not been given.

Fire investigators say witnesses reported hearing a loud boom before the palm tree went up in flames. Investigators say they cannot rule out human activity as a cause nor can they say if the fire was caused by fireworks. This incident remains under investigation.

Incident info 6/14/21, for 2300 Block Sandcastle Way. Dispatched at 10:54pm. Palm tree fire in between two residential structures. Exterior fire damage to both homes with extension into the attic of 1 home. No injuries. Cause has been undetermined. pic.twitter.com/xM0AIqwWAT — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 15, 2021

