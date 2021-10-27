ABC10's FIRE - POWER - MONEY receives National Edward R. Murrow Award

Brandon Rittiman, who led the investigative series that looks at PG&E's role in Califonia's deadly wildfires, accepted the national award.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10's investigative series, FIRE - POWER - MONEY Season 2, on Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) and the utility company's role in sparking some of California's recent deadly wildfires received a National Edward R. Murrow Award.

Season 2 of FIRE - POWER - MONEY took a hard look at PG&E's role in sparking the Zogg Fire, a wildfire out of Shasta County that claimed the lives of four individuals. Brandon Rittiman, the ABC10 investigative reporter who probed PG&E's criminality and corruption, said the award is a testament to the strength of the survivors of PG&E's wildfires.

"They've bravely shared their stories with us in the hopes that PG&E will be held accountable and prevented from committing more crimes that burn homes and kill people," Rittiman said.

Gonzalo Magaña , executive producer of FIRE - POWER - MONEY, added that this award is a great honor for the team and the investigation.

"It's a testament to the impactful journalism being produced at ABC10 despite the pandemic," Magaña said. "From the safety measures we took to protect our team to finding the time and resources to work on FIRE – POWER – MONEY while still covering the pandemic and breaking news we had in 2020, a herculean effort well worth it."

Risa Omega, President and General Manager of ABC10, echoed similar sentiments.

“This is a testament to the hard work and patience the team involved in this series have invested for the last three years,” Omega said. “We’re proving on a regular basis that part of our brand purpose is to hold the powerful accountable, and the FIRE - POWER - MONEY series is a great example of how we are making that happen.”

Jill Manuel, Director of Content for ABC10,is proud of the team for their investigative work and the recognition it is receiving.

“Our team of journalists and photographers have shown tremendous resolve in the face of countless obstacles as they continue to investigate the role those in power have played in California’s devastating wildfires," Manuel said.

ABC10 was the only Sacramento-area news station to win the award this year. Earlier this year, the same season was nominated for a Peabody Award.

Watch Season 2 of FIRE - POWER- MONEY: