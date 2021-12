A fire started at 7th Street and H Street in downtown Sacramento Tuesday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a power substation in downtown Sacramento at 7th Street and H Street.

Sacramento Metro Fire Department said in a release that no injuries have been reported and SMUD is on the scene to assist fire crews.

A power outage is affecting customers in a four-block radius.

Incident info: 7th and H Street, fire at a power sub station. No injuries reported. Power is out covering a 4-block radius from 7th and H Street. SMUD is on scene assisting fire crews. pic.twitter.com/GQj20P9Gtc — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 14, 2021

