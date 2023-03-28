Fire breaks out at Rosemont fourplex in Sacramento County

Several people were trapped on the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that started from a candle spread throughout a fourplex in Rosemont on Tuesday.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fire broke out on El Cajon Way just after 7 a.m. Multiple people were trapped on the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews helped the people get to safety and no one was injured.

“They were able to quickly put a ladder in place to get those folks down while simultaneously pulling hose line inside to put that fire out," Capt. Wilbourn said.

Firefighters said those inside played a key role in saving their lives, a reminder to always "close before you dose."

“They closed their doors before they went to bed so what did that did was that bought them some time, Capt. Wilbourn said. "That fire was spreading to the upstairs unit through the staircases, bubbling on the doors that kept that fire in check and gave them the time they needed to get out.”

Two people remain displaced due to the extensive smoke damage, the district said.

