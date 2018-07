Crews have gotten a handle on a fire at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site.

The 2-alarm fire sparked around 4 p.m. at the site, located in the 4200 block of Florin Perkins Road. The fire consumed a number of dumpsters, tractor trailers and an outbuilding at the site.

Although the fire is contained, crews will remain on scene to continue to hit hotspots.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No injuries were reported.

**UPDATE 2Alarm fire at the Florin Perkins Transfer Site has been contained to the site and several companies released. This will be a long incident with companies committed to fully extinguish this fire that has dumpster, tractor trailers, and an outbuilding involved. pic.twitter.com/72C6APCnqL — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 2, 2018

At one point this afternoon, as temperatures near *100 degrees, the Sacramento Fire Department was stretched thin with more then half of the department responding to reported fires. The largest being this 2Alarm fire at the Florin Dump @metrofirepio @TheCityofSac @EricZGuerra pic.twitter.com/cmGJAANk5s — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 1, 2018

A large 2Alarm Fire is underway at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site. Around 80 Firefighters are fighting the fire from @SacAreaFF522 @metrofirepio and Sacramento Fire pic.twitter.com/gvnuo2dOQl — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 1, 2018

