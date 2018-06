A fire that started along railroad tracks in South Sacramento burned several vehicles at a salvage yard in the area.

Crews were called out to the scene near McComber Street, just to the north of Florin Road.

The fire started along the train tracks and spread onto the property of the salvage yard where it burned 20 to 30 vehicles, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire is under control. A cause has not yet been determined.

