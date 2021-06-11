x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento

Firefighters battle garage fire at South Sacramento home

Sacramento Fire Fighters were called out to the home, located near the Tahoe Park area at 4500 El Cerrito Way, around noon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters are working to get a handle on a fire at a garage in a neighborhood in South Sacramento.

Sacramento Firefighters were called out to the home, located near the Tahoe Park area at 4500 El Cerrito Way, around noon Friday, June 11.

Fire officials said crews were trying to contain the fire in the garage area of the home and prevent it from spreading to the living areas of the house. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There have been no reports of injuries. It is unclear if anyone was at the home at the time the fire started.

Read more from ABC10

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: Highway 99 closure: What commuters, travelers need to know about alternate routes

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.