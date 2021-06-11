Firefighters battle garage fire at South Sacramento home

Sacramento Fire Fighters were called out to the home, located near the Tahoe Park area at 4500 El Cerrito Way, around noon.

Sacramento Firefighters were called out to the home, located near the Tahoe Park area at 4500 El Cerrito Way, around noon Friday, June 11.

Fire officials said crews were trying to contain the fire in the garage area of the home and prevent it from spreading to the living areas of the house. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

There have been no reports of injuries. It is unclear if anyone was at the home at the time the fire started.

Incident info: Garage fire; 4500 El Cerrito Way. Fire crews are on scene working to contain the fire and keep it from spreading into the living areas. No victims reported. pic.twitter.com/ln8bcXPezm — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 11, 2021

