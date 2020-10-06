Firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze at warehouse along Arden Way

A large plume of smoke from the fire can be seen for miles in all directions billowing from the blaze.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are responding to a fire at a warehouse in the Erickson Industrial Park area along Arden Way.

Firefighters were called out to the warehouse in the 2100 block of Evergreen Street, sandwiched between Arden Way and Highway 160. A large plume of smoke from the fire can be seen for miles in all directions billowing from the blaze.

A second alarm was called out on the fire just after 6 a.m., and fire officials say they are still trying to get it under control and protect surrounding businesses.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

