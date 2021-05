No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department put out a fire in a Pocket-area home.

On Wednesday morning, the fire department tweeted that a two-story home along the 6600 block of Riverside Boulevard saw one of its bedrooms catch fire.

No injuries were reported as firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Incident info: 6600 Block of Riverside Blvd; Two-story residential home had a bedroom fire on the second floor. Fire extinguished. No injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7M4v0pxI7o — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 5, 2021

