Firefighters rescue five people, one dog from burning Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department rescued four adults, one child and a dog after an early morning fire tore through a 3-story Victorian-style home on 11th Street in Sacramento.
According to Tweets from the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire was first reported in the 4-unit home around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 11th Street.
Two adults and one child were trapped on the second floor of the structure and rescued by fire crews. Two other adults and a dog were also found inside of the home and rescued by firefighters, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
No injuries were reported during the firefight and fire officials say residents in the other units were able to make it out of the building safely.
Some of the fire spread from the 3-story home into a nearby structure, fire officials say. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
