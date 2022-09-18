Sacramento firefighters rescue, resuscitate dog from house fire

The fire on Country Club Lane has been extinguished but is under investigation, fire officials said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters in Sacramento are credited for saving the life of a dog that had been rescued from a house fire in the Arden-Arcade area Sunday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Sacramento Metro Fire District were sent to a home near Whitney Avenue and Country Club Lane after reports came in that the home had caught fire.

Firefighters found an unconscious dog and a cat inside of the home and rescued both. Firefighters resuscitated the dog using an oxygen tank shown in a video posted by the department on Twitter.

While firefighters say the cat ran off upon being rescued, the dog was reunited with owners.

No other injuries were reported in the firefight and officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

