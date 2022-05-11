x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Firefighters tackle 90-acre grass fire in south Sacramento

The grass fire ran through multiple properties and fence lines near Florin Road, firefighters said.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A wind-fueled fire charred 90 acres of grass and brush in south Sacramento Sunday, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said in a Tweet.

Firefighters rushed to the 10800 block of Florin Road around 11:21 a.m. Sunday after getting reports of a vegetation fire. The fire ran through multiple properties and fence lines which crews say caused challenges. 

By 1:34 p.m., forward progress on the fire was stopped. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. 

Officials are now investigating the fire's cause.

Watch more from ABC10: California: High snow elevations expected on Election Day 2022

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out