Firefighters tackle 90-acre grass fire in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A wind-fueled fire charred 90 acres of grass and brush in south Sacramento Sunday, crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said in a Tweet.
Firefighters rushed to the 10800 block of Florin Road around 11:21 a.m. Sunday after getting reports of a vegetation fire. The fire ran through multiple properties and fence lines which crews say caused challenges.
By 1:34 p.m., forward progress on the fire was stopped. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Officials are now investigating the fire's cause.
