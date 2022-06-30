Where to find fireworks shows in Northern California this 4th of July

The ABC10 team checked out some of the major fireworks show surrounding the Sacramento area to help you find your nearest Fourth of July celebration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many fireworks show across Northern California gearing up for Fourth of July festivities, the ABC10 team sought out to find them and other shows in the area.

Sacramento officials continue to warn residents of illegal fireworks—but you can see them in full, legal action at your local fairgrounds, stadium or other safe location this Fourth of July.

Here are some of the legal fireworks shows near you:

Carmichael

Location: El Dorado County Fair and Events Center

Time of fireworks show: 9:30 p.m., July 2

After two years without a fireworks and Fourth of July event, Carmichael's Red, White, & Blue Celebration begins again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Live music, food and inflatables for children will be available in addition to the fireworks show.

El Dorado County

Location: La Sierra Community Center

Time of fireworks show: 9:30 p.m.

Hosted on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, the annual Fourth of July Family Blast is coming back this year from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. At the fairgrounds, you can find a huge inflatable obstacle course, corn hole, face painting and more.

Elk Grove

Location: Elk Grove Regional Park

Time of fireworks show: 9:40 p.m.

The free event, Salute To The Red, White, and Blue, will host a bike parade and live entertainment in addition to its fireworks show from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Expect a family fun zone with lots of giant yard games for everyone to enjoy as well as barbecue pits to grill at.

Lodi

Location: Lodi Lake

Time of fireworks show: 9:30 p.m.

Lodi's 4th of July at the Lake will host food, retail vendors and other activities. The event is set to be free of charge, though admission into Lodi Beach will be an additional charge.

Modesto

Location: John Thurman Stadium

The City of Modesto and the Modesto Kiwanis Club are hosting the 4th of July parade for its 149th year starting at 9:30 a.m.

Live music and food will be provided at John Thurman Stadium later in the day following the parade.

Rancho Cordova

Location: Hagan Park

Time of fireworks show: Around 9:45 p.m.

Rancho Cordova is hosting its 37th annual 4th of July Celebration starting on Sunday at 5 p.m. going into Monday. Fireworks shows are expected on both days and carnival rides will be available.

Roseville

Location: Placer County Fairgrounds

Time of fireworks show: 9:15 p.m.

The agenda for the Fourth of July includes a fireworks show at @TheGrounds and the return of the Independence Day parade. The parade will kick off festivities at 9 a.m. It’ll start at the intersection of Riverside/Vernon/Douglas.

South Lake Tahoe

Location: on Ski Run Blvd and Tamarack Avenue

Time of fireworks show: 9:45 p.m.

Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority and the City of South Lake Tahoe will be hosting a 4th of July fireworks show following a series of past cancellations due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19. The parade is set to start at 10 a.m. on Ski Run Blvd and Tamarack Avenue.

Stockton

Location: Weber Point Events Center, 221 N. Center Street

Time of fireworks show: 9:30 p.m.

Hosted by United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County, the official Fourth of July parade in Stockton begins at 10:00 a.m. Gates to the Weber Point Events Center will open at 12:00 p.m. After the parade, live music and food will be available at Weber Point Events Center before the fireworks show.

West Sacramento

Location: Sutter Health Park

Time of fireworks show: 9:30 p.m.

Event spokesperson Brittney Nizuk described the Fourth on the Field event as "an old school block party with a twist," and said it would go "back to its roots." Gates at Sutter Health Park are set to open at 6:30 p.m.

