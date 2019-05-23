SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

The Old Sacramento Waterfront is recreating the experience of the Gold Rush for its inaugural event, Waterfront Days, by hosting historic re-enactments, horse-drawn carriages and gold panning over Memorial Day weekend.

What is Old Sacramento Waterfront Days?

Old Sacramento Waterfront Days caps off a month-long celebration of the 150th year of the First Transcontinental Railroad, which connected existing western and eastern rail networks, as well as taking a look at what it was like to live during the Gold Rush era.

The Old Sacramento Waterfront usually holds an event called Gold Rush Days during Labor Day weekend, but the event has become difficult to organize due to the rising heat that has become typical for Labor Day weekend.

Waterfront Days is a chance for the event organizers to celebrate these two different moments of Sacramento history in one event.

"[Old Sacramento Waterfront Days] will continue to evolve over time to more of a blended and expanded view of Sacramento history," said Brooksie Hughes, who is the Old Sacramento district director.

When is it?

Old Sacramento Waterfront Days will be held on May 24 to 26.; Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What will be there?

The California State Railroad Museum is presenting a "The Quest for the Gold Spike," a melodrama to commemorate the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad at the Eagle Theatre.

The Gold Rush Fire Brigade, a horse-drawn fire engine, will be doing a reenactment of putting out a fire.

There will also be an outdoor stage production of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night".

On Saturday, Brad Johnson and the Killin’ Time Band will be performing at the country dance and beer garden, and The Rob Staley Band will perform there on Sunday. Both performances will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Children will be able to do arts and crafts throughout the day.

There will also be a bar crawl that should begin at 7 p.m on Friday.

Cost:



The Waterfront Days activities will be free. There will also be train rides, river cruises and carriage rides that people can purchase while in Old Sacramento.

Parking:

OId Sacramento District is going to be shut down due to traffic. Event organizers are asking attendees to use Old Sacramento Garage on 2nd and I Street and Tower Bridge Garage near the intersection of Front Street and Capitol Mall. Both parking garages take cash and credit. There will also be street parking in areas outside of Old Town Sacramento.

Weather:

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend, but Waterfront Days will continue rain or shine.

