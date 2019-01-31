SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First responders were recognized at Wednesday's Sacramento Kings game for all they do in the community and for their bravery during the Camp and Carr fires this past year.

"They are putting their life on the line and I think it's great for them to be out in the community helping everyone out," said Alicia Shalz, a Kings fan.

Many firefighters were in attendance as they were honored alongside other first responders.

"We appreciate the Kings are recognizing first responders. This summer was devastating with all the fires. And do our best to alleviate a bad situation." said Jaymes Butler, Captain with the City of Sacramento Fire Department.

CAL FIRE union President Tim Edwards and CAL FIRE Director Thom Porter were given the community impact award for the past fire year.

First responders were asked to stand so the crowd could thank them.

"They honored us and asked us to stand and that's something we are not usually used to. We aren't used to doing our job, and maybe we get an occasional high five or hug. But to be honored in front of a crowd like this is special for us," said Jordan Motta with CAL FIRE San Mateo.

Motta said it's still unbelievable to think about the past year and what they went through.

"It's been a wild last couple years. With the drought and how big and explosive the fires have been getting. Both those fires grew so fast. It was something I've never seen in my 10 years for CAL FIRE," Motta said.

The explosive fire seasons are bringing firefighters closer than they've ever been.

"They are my second family. One third of my life with my fire station and families all know each other and this is my second family," Butler said.

"We all talk and really relate and use each other as a coping mechanism to reduce stress and serve and respond for the public better," said Chris Vestal with Metro Fire of Sacramento.

For many, the game was also an opportunity to unwind and enjoy the time they have together.

"This is where you get to take a breather and hangout with family and spend time together outside of work is special and rare," Motta said.

