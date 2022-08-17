1st Sacramento community makeover since pandemic focuses on food insecurity, inflation

Student volunteers are joining the community-centered nonprofit Voices Of The Youth to offer hygiene services, gift cards and more—all free of charge.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Student volunteers in Sacramento with the community-based mentorship program Voices Of The Youth are set to give the community a makeover on Friday after the annual event aimed at servicing youth sat dormant since 2020.

Voices Of The Youth founder Berry Accius told ABC10 his organization had been stocking up supplies for the past few weeks in preparation of the community makeover.

“With inflation and food insecurity, we just want to give something to our community just to let them know that we see you. We care, and we’ve got your back,” he said. “We’re just getting them ready and prepared for the school year.”

The services and goods that Accius and other student volunteers plan on giving away for free include:

Gas and food gift cards

Baby supplies

Back-to-school supplies

Hair cuts, braids and manicures

Though aimed at youth, the annual community makeover is welcoming anyone in need of assistance.

Student volunteer Emoni Durham said just knowing she can make others feel good about themselves by giving them makeovers is a blessing.

“It makes me feel good knowing that what I’m doing is helping other people out in my community and helping families,” Durham said.

The community makeover event is set to happen Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Impact Center on 4625 44th St.

