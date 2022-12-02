x
Three people suffered 'critical injuries' following a five-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 50

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on westbound Highway 50 at Watt Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says three people were taken to the hospital "with critical injuries" following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to officials, the crash happened on westbound Highway 50 at Watt Avenue on one of the onramps. They say that five vehicles and five people were involved. Of those five, three were taken to the hospital while the other two were released at the scene. 

Officials the scene is clear now.

