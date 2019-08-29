SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something new cookin' on the corner of 3rd Avenue and Broadway in Oak Park.

Fixins Soul Kitchen is the new kid on the block. This soul food restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday morning.

Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Jonson, along with his non-profit organization St. HOPE, is responsible for opening Fixins in their 40 acres complex. Their objective is to revitalize the community through public education and economic development.

"This project has a $2 million impact in terms of tax generation," said St. HOPE CEO Jake Mossawir.

In addition to that, the project will provide dozens of jobs for those in the community, Mossawir said.

"We're creating 70 jobs in Oak Park, that's a big deal," said Johnson. "At the end of the day, to be able to create jobs for our community is what this is all about. When you can bring 70-plus jobs in the community, that's life-changing for people."

St. HOPE is also celebrating 30 years as an organization.

Fixins will have approximately 5,670 total square feet for dining, kitchen, prep areas, and patio. The restaurant is located at 3428 3rd Ave. and is open seven days a week.

