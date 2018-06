Two of rock's most famous Irish bands are coming to Sacramento.

Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys are bringing their double bill of Celtic punk rock to Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Due to popular demand we're bringing our co-headline tour with @FloggingMolly to the West Coast !! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time (9/18 at Revolution Place goes on sale Thursday). Find links on https://t.co/h81JOhD2I4 pic.twitter.com/mtuIHao7YN — Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) June 25, 2018

What a tour it's been! We're very excited to announce the second leg with @DropkickMurphys this September. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 29 at https://t.co/Ha5rx4eXRM pic.twitter.com/Q9JOCa8BVe — Flogging Molly (@floggingmolly) June 25, 2018

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 29. Tickets start at $45.

