1 man hospitalized after shooting on Florin Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting on Florin Road that left one man hospitalized on Tuesday evening.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, on Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m., offers responded to the report of a victim that was shot on the 1300 block of Florin Road.
Police say the man "sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital."
The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.
