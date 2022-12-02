x
1 man hospitalized after shooting on Florin Road

The shooting happened Tuesday evening on the 1300 block of Florin Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting on Florin Road that left one man hospitalized on Tuesday evening.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, on Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m., offers responded to the report of a victim that was shot on the 1300 block of Florin Road.

Police say the man "sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital."

The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.

