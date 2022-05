The fire is close to Sacramento State University and Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. It's about two blocks from Highway 50.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the department said it is near 65th Street and Folsom Boulevard.

Crews from at least two fire stations have responded to the scene.

