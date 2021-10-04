Sacramento ranks among top 'Food Cities' in America

Sacramento takes 6th spot for affordability, diversity, accessibility, and quality.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento ranks among the top "Foodie Cities" in America, according to a new study.

The "Farm-to-Fork" capital took 6th place overall for its affordability, diversity, accessibility, and quality. The personal finance website WalletHub released its 2021 report comparing more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of "foodie-friendliness."

Sacramento's foodie friendliness score was based on the following factors: affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants, food festivals and craft breweries, and wineries per capita.

Sacramento took the top spot for "Affordability & Accessibility of Highly Rated Restaurants." The Kitchen in Sacramento earned a Michelin Star back in 2019. A number of restaurants have also earned designations for Bib Gourmand and Michelin Plate status.

Here's how Sacramento ranked on the food-friendliness scale, 1 being the best and 91 being average.

1st – Affordability & Accessibility of Highly Rated Restaurants

13th – Gourmet Specialty-Food Stores per Capita

18th – Coffee & Tea Shops per Capita

20th – Number of Grocery Stores per Capita

24th – Craft Breweries & Wineries per Capita

27th – Restaurants per Capita

73rd – Avg. Beer & Wine Price

76th – % of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

