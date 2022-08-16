FoodieLand Night Market returns to Cal Expo this Friday through Sunday

Dozens of small businesses and food spots cooking up cuisines rarely ever seen are coming to Cal Expo in Sacramento from Aug. 17 to 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The multicultural festival FoodieLand Night Market is bringing more than 150 small businesses to Cal Expo in Sacramento for a weekend of fair-inspired family fun.

From Aug. 17 to 21, families can expect days packed with dozens of obscure, and familiar food choices. Food trucks will also be at the event.

Small businesses and vendors at the event will be from various industries, including:

Custom clothing, apparel and merchandise

K-Pop music and goods

Japanese authentic plushies

Henna tattoos

3D-printed items

Bungee jump activity

FoodieLand Night Market begins Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Market organizers say they suggest coming to Cal Expo before 5 p.m. to skip past potential long lines.

Hours of operation for Saturday and Sunday are from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person and can only be purchased online through Etix. Admission is free for children under 5 years old. Click here to get your tickets.

Admission rules include:

Service animals only

See-through bags under 12 x 12 inches only are allowed per venue policy. Click Here for more details on Cal Expo's clear bag policy.

Click Here for more details on Cal Expo's clear bag policy. Backpacks are not allowed at the event. Handbags or strollers are permitted.