Driver with 'critical' injuries after colliding with big rig near Foothill Farms

FOOTHILL FARMS, Calif. — A driver has "critical" injuries after colliding with a big rig in Sacramento County, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
The crash happened Tuesday night near Foothill Farms at Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road, according to the fire district. When fire crews arrived, they were able to extricate the driver who was trapped inside the car. The driver was taken to a hospital.
There was no information on what caused the crash.
