x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

Driver with 'critical' injuries after colliding with big rig near Foothill Farms

The crash happened Tuesday night near Foothill Farms near Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

More Videos

FOOTHILL FARMS, Calif. — A driver has "critical" injuries after colliding with a big rig in Sacramento County, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The crash happened Tuesday night near Foothill Farms at Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road, according to the fire district. When fire crews arrived, they were able to extricate the driver who was trapped inside the car. The driver was taken to a hospital.

There was no information on what caused the crash.

Credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Barrage of winter storms in California entering historic territory

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out