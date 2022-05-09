Foothill High School student taken into custody after allegedly being found with a gun on campus

According to the Twin Rivers Unified School District, a gun was found after a student tried to leave the school office while being questioned and searched.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Twin Rivers Unified School District said Monday that a student was taken into custody at Foothill High School near North Highlands after they were allegedly found with a gun.

Additional mental health experts will be available at the school for students and staff.

"The district proactively takes measures to address these situations safely and expeditiously. Weapons of any kind are never permitted on our campuses and there are serious consequences for students who are found in possession of a weapon," the district wrote in a statement.

