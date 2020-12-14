Snow, rain ends in Northern California; another storm due by midweek

A new system will move in Wednesday evening, bringing chances or rain and even snow showers to the Sierra.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Light snowfall is lingering in the Sierra Nevada and some showers are falling elsewhere in California as a storm that brought much-needed precipitation to the state wraps up.

Preliminary estimates Monday indicate elevations of the Sierra above 6,500 feet received between 6 and 12 inches of snow. Just a few days ago, many San Francisco Bay Area locations were showing single-digit percent of normal rainfall since Oct. 1, 2020, but after the weekend rainfall those stations are now in the 20% to 30% range.

In the Sacramento area, fog was prevalent Monday morning, but it started clearing out by the mid morning as it shifts east due to wind. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected across Northern California with another chance of morning fog Tuesday. A new system will move in Wednesday evening, bringing chances or rain and even snow showers to the Sierra Wednesday.

Here is a look at our 72 hour rain totals. Many locations saw between a half an inch to an inch and a half! Stay tuned for more wet weather headed our way mid-week

The departing system also brought generally very light amounts of rain Southern California.

