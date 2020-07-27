Former Sacramento City Councilmember, Sheriff Robbie Waters dies from coronavirus

Waters started his career with the Sacramento Police Department before being elected as Sacramento Sheriff and eventually to the city council.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Robbie Waters, a former Sacramento City Council Member, died on Monday from complications with coronavirus, his family told the Sacramento Bee.

“On his last day, he was struggling to breathe but he thanked the doctors. He thanked everyone," his wife Judie Waters told the Bee. "Robbie was well-loved but we also have to pray for the other people who are suffering with this horrible virus. People should be aware this could happen to everyone.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted about Waters’ passing, saying, “Robbie was my seatmate for four years on the City Council. We shared a lot of laughs and good memories. I loved his impish sense of humor. I considered him a dear friend. He loved [the City of Sacramento.]”

Robbie was my seatmate for four years on the City Council. We shared a lot of laughs and good memories. I loved his impish sense of humor. I considered him a dear friend. He loved @TheCityofSac.https://t.co/GW4xowIbRL — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) July 27, 2020

Waters was elected to the Sacramento City Council in 1994 and served until 2010. He began his career in law enforcement starting with the Sacramento Police Department in 1958. In 1982, he was elected as the Sacramento County Sheriff.

The Sacramento Library branch in the Pocket neighborhood is named after Waters.

Waters was 84 years old.

