SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Former Sacramento Mayor Burnett Miller is being remembered for his passion to preserve history and restoring buildings in Old Sacramento.

He died over the weekend at 95-years-old. Miller was also a philanthropist and business leader.

"It was part of him," said Bob Ceccato. "It was part of his heritage."

Ceccato received a call letting him know Miller passed away. They both bonded through serving on several boards and their love for Sacramento.

"He was part of a historical trust that him and a lot of his friends, they would buy buildings," Ceccato said. "Instead of re-modernizing them, they would try to keep them as they were. And he was responsible for buying them and restoring them to back in the 1800's."

Miller restored several buildings in Old Sacramento and was a huge part of creating the Sacramento History Museum.

"There is a history museum in which he fundraised, built, and, to this day, got plans to remodel it," Ceccato said. "He has been part of it and that was him. If you think of history in Sacramento that is Burnett Miller."

Outside of work he was also a father, husband, brother, and friend. R. Burnett Miller Park in East Sacramento is named after him.

