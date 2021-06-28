Former Sacramento police chief John Kearns passes away

Kearns served as chief of police for the Sacramento Police Department for 15 years.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Sacramento Police Chief John Kearns passed away this month.

Kearns served as police chief for the Sacramento Police Department for 15 years before he retired in 1992. He was part of the Sacramento Police Department for over 30 years, serving the Sacramento community.

Sacramento police wanted to thank him for his service after he passed away.

"The Sacramento Police Department would like to thank retired Chief John Kearns for over 30 years of dedicated service to the Sacramento community," they said in a statement. "Chief Kearns served as the chief of police for over 15 years and retired in 1992. We would like to thank Chief Kearns for his service to the department and community and extend our condolences to his family during this time."

