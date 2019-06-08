SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police response times have come up this past week after police in Gilroy and Dayton said they were able to engage shooters within a minute.

But it hasn't always been this way. Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness said policing has changed in the wake of mass shootings.

"They tell you very clearly that it can happen anywhere, and it will happen again," McGinness said.

McGinness spent 31 years working for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, five of which he served as Sheriff. He says training, protocol and even equipment started to change on the law enforcement side of things after the Columbine shooting in Colorado 20 years ago, that left 12 students and one teacher dead.

"The general practice prior to that was for patrol officers to respond, set a perimeter, try to protect lives the best they could, and then call for SWAT," he said. "During the course of my career, we've put rifles, we put AR-15s in patrol cars. We trained regular patrol officers to handle those weapons. We've got more bullet-resistant vehicles, specialty vehicles, ballistic helmets. When I started, we didn't have ballistic vehicles. We didn't have rifles."

Regular patrol officers are now trained to run toward the shooter; something they said they did to save lives in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton.

"They went directly into harm's way and it's not as though that they were blinded by the fact that they were outgunned and in a very, very vulnerable position. They overcame that. They knew it. They looked it in the eye and they confronted it and they saved countless lives," he said.

Authorities said it took less than a minute for officers to engage the shooter in Gilroy and less than 30 seconds in Dayton. Both suspected shooter died on the scene.

In El Paso, officers were able to take the shooter into custody alive after he surrendered.

"Quite candidly, there is an element of luck here because these officers happened to be in that area in the right time so they could respond quickly," he said. "It does, I think, underscore and illustrate the importance of appropriate staffing levels, appropriate equipment of officers and appropriate training."

And McGinness said when a mass shooting is called in, boundaries for law enforcement are erased, like Gilroy, when agencies as far as San Jose, more than 30 miles away rushed in for support.

"In each of these cases, I know most specifically, Dayton and I know Gilroy also, it went out to all law enforcement in the area and so geographical boundaries are erased and all hands go," he said.

