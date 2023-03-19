Franklin Boulevard closed after hit-and-run crash

One person was seriously hurt, police said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento Sunday morning.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the crash happened on Franklin Boulevard near 27th Avenue. Franklin Boulevard was closed in both directions from 27th Avenue to 26th Avenue Sunday morning as authorities investigated.

Police have not released any more information on the circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities first posted about it at 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

