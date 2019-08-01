For over 20 years, Sacramento has made sure its residents have had the opportunity to visit a museum for free.

And for its 21st year, 24 museums are set to participate in Free Museum Day on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., museums participating will open their doors and offer complimentary admission to their guests, kicking off Sacramento Museum Week, which runs from Feb. 2 - 8.

Participating museums for Free Museum Day include:

Aerospace Museum of California

California Automobile Museum

California Museum

California State Capitol Museum

California State Library

California State Railroad Museum

Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum

Folsom History Museum

Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park

Locke Boarding House Museum

Maidu Museum & Historic Site

SSVMS Museum of Medical History

Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum

Powerhouse Science Center

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

Sacramento Children’s Museum

Sacramento Historic City Cemetery

Sacramento History Museum

Sojourner Truth African American Museum

State Indian Museum

Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park

Verge Center for the Arts

Wells Fargo History Museum (Capitol Mall)

Wells Fargo History Museum (Old Sacramento)

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

RELATED: There’s no smoking in the ashtray museum | Bartell's Backroads

RELATED: The perfect gift for the bug lover in your life | Bartell's Backroads

RELATED: With over 13,000 tools, this Oroville museum is a handyman's paradise

RELATED: Woodland man converts house to gas station museum

Also free on Saturday, Feb. 2, Sacramento Regional Transit [SacRT] is offering free rides for all buses and light rail trains on with a printed SacRT Museum Day flyer.

While admission is free on Free Museum Day, regularly priced admission applies during Sacramento Museum Week. Organizers suggest those who plan to take advantage of Free Museum Day visit no more than two museums because of travel and the number of people who will be visiting museums.

During Sacramento Museum Week, select museums will offer special attractions for its guests, including: