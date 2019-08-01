For over 20 years, Sacramento has made sure its residents have had the opportunity to visit a museum for free.
And for its 21st year, 24 museums are set to participate in Free Museum Day on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. From 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., museums participating will open their doors and offer complimentary admission to their guests, kicking off Sacramento Museum Week, which runs from Feb. 2 - 8.
Participating museums for Free Museum Day include:
- Aerospace Museum of California
- California Automobile Museum
- California Museum
- California State Capitol Museum
- California State Library
- California State Railroad Museum
- Don & June Salvatori California Pharmacy Museum
- Folsom History Museum
- Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park
- Locke Boarding House Museum
- Maidu Museum & Historic Site
- SSVMS Museum of Medical History
- Old Sacramento Schoolhouse Museum
- Powerhouse Science Center
- Roseville Utility Exploration Center
- Sacramento Children’s Museum
- Sacramento Historic City Cemetery
- Sacramento History Museum
- Sojourner Truth African American Museum
- State Indian Museum
- Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park
- Verge Center for the Arts
- Wells Fargo History Museum (Capitol Mall)
- Wells Fargo History Museum (Old Sacramento)
Also free on Saturday, Feb. 2, Sacramento Regional Transit [SacRT] is offering free rides for all buses and light rail trains on with a printed SacRT Museum Day flyer.
While admission is free on Free Museum Day, regularly priced admission applies during Sacramento Museum Week. Organizers suggest those who plan to take advantage of Free Museum Day visit no more than two museums because of travel and the number of people who will be visiting museums.
During Sacramento Museum Week, select museums will offer special attractions for its guests, including:
- The California Automobile Museum offers “Downtown Sunday Drives” in vintage cars.
- The California State Railroad Museum presents an “All Aboard for Story Time” children’s reading activity.
- Verge Center for the Arts offers a real-life Adult Drop-In Figure Drawing class.
- The California State Library will conduct special guided tours on this day and during Museum Week Tuesday and Thursday. Museum Day tours will be on request.
- Locke Art Studio will offer a free Joy Kuo Master silk screen printing demonstration.
- Cemetery volunteers will be available to answer questions about the Cemetery.