How to get free rides during California Clean Air Day (and the rest of the week)

Sacramento Regional Transit, El Dorado Transit, San Joaquin Regional Transit District and others are offering free rides Wednesday for Clean Air Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People can find a free ride on Wednesday from several transportation services throughout the Greater Sacramento area.

Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides during the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day.

"Transportation is the single biggest source of air pollution in California," SacRT wrote in a statement.

Here are all the places offering free rides:

Sacramento Regional Transit

Anyone can ride SacRT for free between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Learn more HERE.

El Dorado Transit

El Dorado Transit is offering free rides on commuter buses, local buses, dial-a-ride and paratransit services on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Learn more HERE.

San Joaquin Regional Transit District

San Joaquin RTD is offering free rides on its Local, Express, and Hopper routes on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Learn more HERE.

Vacaville City Coach

Vacaville City Coach has not resumed fare collection since the COVID pandemic, so they continue offering free rides every day and on California Clean Air Day. Learn more HERE.

Yolo County Transportation District

Yolobus is offering free rides on all their bus routes on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, which also includes the Causeway Connection. Learn more HERE.

Natomas-North Sacramento SmaRT Ride

North Natomas Jibe is paying for all rides on SmaRT Ride in the Natomas-North Sacramento zone during the month of Oct. 2022. Learn more HERE.

Learn more about Clean Air Day HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Civil rights attorney weighs in California decriminalizing jaywalking