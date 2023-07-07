x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento

First responders, military honored with free wedding dresses at Sacramento bridal shop

The events offered military, first responder and healthcare workers who are brides-to-be free pick on the dress of their dreams.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bridal shop in Sacramento has partnered with a national nonprofit to gift local 'heroes' the wedding dress of their dreams at no cost.

From July 6 through 9, Brides Across America has allowed military members, first responders and COVID-19 healthcare workers pick out a dress for free at Brides for a Cause in Midtown.

"Wedding dresses can range from $1500 anywhere up to $10,000, so I think it really help to be able to help people with the cost of a wedding," said Jopson. "Wedding dresses aren't cheap and weddings aren't cheap either."

Brides-to-be who qualified for a free dress were given a chance to sign up in advance for an appointment.

According to Jospson the shop is giving away 30 dresses this time around.

"All the dresses out on the floor are free game for them," said Jopson. "They're really just so excited and they're so happy and they're in shock when they see the price of the dress that they're getting for free."

The dresses were offered as part of the organization's 'Operation Wedding Gown initiative' as a way to honor and thank these groups for their work in the community.

"It feel amazing to see these brides leave with a free dress," said Boutique Manager Taylor Jopson. "It's a great way to give back to the community for people who do such great things."

The organization will continue to make their way across the country to fulfill its mission in honoring their 'heroes' with free wedding dresses.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Lathrop man creates art, goods using recycled skateboards

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out