Front Street Animal Shelter to offer free adoptions through June 10

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Due to having an overflow of animals, the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento will be offering free adoptions through June 10.
The shelter posted about the opportunity to give the animals a forever home on Facebook Thursday.
"Our kennels are completely full, and we are overwhelmed with homeless pets," the shelter wrote. "To help save lives, all pets will be free to adopt through Friday, June 10th."
For more information about pet adoption, click here.
