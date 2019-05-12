SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are about getting the best deals. Small Business Saturday is about supporting local mom and pop stores. But Giving Tuesday is about supporting organizations that help make the world a better place.

"With over 10,000 animals a year coming through our doors, we rely on support from compassionate animal lovers to save every life possible," wrote Front Street Animal Shelter in a Facebook post on the morning of Giving Tuesday 2019.

The animal shelter created a GoFundMe page to help get donations. Within 24 hours, the shelter received an outpouring of support and $40,000 in donations.

While celebrating the success, Marty, the shelter's blind senior dog, was adopted to what the shelter describes as "the most wonderful home we could have wished for!"

If you did not get a chance to donate to Front Street on Giving Tuesday but still wish to help, call Front Street at 916-808-7387.

