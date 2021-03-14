Free pet vaccine, microchip clinic draws hundreds of pet owners in Sacramento

The Front Street Animal Shelter helped vaccinate and microchip over 200 pets at Sunday's clinic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Front Street Animal Shelter helped vaccinate and microchip more than 200 dogs and cats on Sunday, officials with the shelter said.

The shelter hosted the free service clinic at the Oak Park Community Center, one of several drive-thru style clinics that have been hosted or are being planned in communities across Sacramento, Haley Waugh, an Animal Services Coordinator with the shelter, told ABC10.

The clinics are free and available to pet owners who live within Sacramento city limits.

Many low-cost and free clinics that offer vaccines, microchips and pet food have been canceled or postponed over concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, Waugh says the need is still there.

“We noticed that there were a lot of people in these specific communities that couldn’t make it out to the shelter,” Waugh said. “So, we wanted to try going out into their neighborhoods and we’ve seen a huge amount of people showing up to these events.”

This is the third clinic they've held since October. They've served over 550 pets since then.

“I’m grateful for them doing this, it helps us out a lot,” Marina Torres said. She brought four dogs to be vaccinated at the clinic Sunday.

She says it would have cost her more than $400 to get the animals vaccinated, something she and her granddaughter couldn’t afford.

If you missed the clinic, there are others being planned for the next few months.

Upcoming pet vaccine and microchip clinics:

April 11 at Robertson Community Center (3525 Norwood Avenue)

May 9 at Pannell Community Center (2450 Meadowview Road)

June 13 at Oak Park Community Center

July 11 at Robertson Community Center

Masks and social distancing are required at each of the clinics. People can find more information at the Front Street Shelter’s clinic webpage by clicking HERE.