Another Sacramento animal shelter is turning to social media due to an overabundance of lost pets.

The Front Street Animal Shelter, located at 2127 Front Street, is waiving all pet adoption fees from now until July 8. They are also providing a microchip, tag, rabies vaccination and one-year Sacramento city licenses to anyone who comes in to adopt a pet during this period.

The shelter is overwhelmed with 300 animals, they said on Facebook. They also anticipate an increase in lost pets over the Fourth of July holiday.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is also offering discounted pet adoptions due to overcrowding.

