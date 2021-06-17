Fugitive extradited from Mexico to Sacramento faces charges of lewd acts with a child

Victor Ponce, a Mexican national, was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico, by the FBI in February 2021.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man from Mexico has been extradited to Sacramento County to face charges related to committing lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Sacramento Field Office.

Victor Ponce, a Mexican national, was arrested in Jalisco, Mexico, by the FBI Legal Attaché Mexico City Task Force on Feb. 9, 2021. He has been charged with two counts of distribution or exhibition of lewd material to a minor and 16 counts of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 years of age. The alleged incidents occurred in October 2014.

The FBI said in a press release that the charges filed were the result of a years-long investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

According to the press release, "a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was obtained on December 23, 2016, after law enforcement determined Ponce left the United States to avoid the charges against him in Sacramento County."

Roughly four and a half years later and Ponce has been returned to Sacramento County to be charged.

The FBI adds that local wanted fugitives and cases seeking information from the public are posted on the FBI Sacramento Field Office’s Most Wanted page and FBI Most Wanted app. Anyone with information that may aid these cases may contact their local FBI office, United States embassy, or submit information online at tips.fbi.gov.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE: Sacramento Metro Fire saves home seconds before it catches on fire