Funding approved for Central Sacramento Studios project in Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The State of California has approved a Homekey award of $23.9 million for the Central Sacramento Studios project in Downtown Sacramento.

According to the City of Sacramento, this funding will allow the City of Sacramento and Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency (SHRA) to work alongside the project developer, Danco Communities, to convert the Best Western Sutter House at 1100 H Street into permanent supportive housing and services for the unhoused community.

The Central Sacramento Studios will feature 92 units complete with bed, bath, and kitchenettes.

“Adding more permanent supportive housing is a crucial part of our city’s comprehensive plan to address homelessness, and the Central Sacramento Studios will contribute directly to getting people off the streets of downtown and connected with the services they need,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

According to Bridgette Dean, the director of the Department of Community Response, the Central Sacramento Studios project will provide the unhoused community with safety while also ensuring the city has safer, cleaner streets.

“SHRA is excited to be receiving this critical Project Homekey award from the State,” said SRHA Executive Director La Shelle Dozier. “This funding for the Central Sacramento Studios project moves us another step forward in fulfilling our commitment to pursue every possible opportunity to provide stable housing and hope for residents living on our streets.”

The Central Sacramento Studios are projected to be completed by fall 2022.