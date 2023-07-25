Future of Sacramento police military equipment use policy, funding up for discussion

Sacramento police, city officials and community leaders organized three public meetings to talk about how military equipment should be used.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — After the first of three community forum on Sacramento police using military equipment saw low turnout, local leaders are encouraging more residents to come out to the next meeting Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hagginwood Community Center.

Residence are also encouraged to submit comments to the Military Equipment Use Survey.

Not only can residents give direct feedback to the police department, they can also review the proposed 2022/23 military equipment use policy—which Sacramento police are hoping to pass in September.

They released their first annual Military Equipment Use Report in June 2022, and later that year with approval from city officials, adopted a 2021/22 military equipment use policy.

Sacramento Community Police Review Commission Chair Graciela Castillo-Krings said this year they started working closer with the police department on increasing public input.

She said she's hopeful the community will get a bigger saying in the final 2022/23 military equipment use policy.

"I think the actual displeasure of the community was really heard and felt when the city council voted on the Rook earlier this year," Castillo-Krings told ABC10. "So the city council asked us to work in collaboration with the community, Sacramento Police Department and host community forums that would be engaging and make sure when the policy goes before council, there can actually be feedback from the community."

Community Police Review Commission member have publicly clashed with city officials over the previous military equipment use policy approval, but relations have since improved.

"The commission is really trying to have a space for us to have a dialogue where we can think about policies that are impacting all of us, it can be thoughtful, and can take into consideration some of the past mistakes so that we don't repeat them again," Castillo-Krings said.

"Look, I'm not saying we are going to get rid of military equipment. But I think what is important for us is before decisions are made, for them to be done in a transparent manner, for the community to be able to voice their decision not just in two minutes of public comment."

According to the draft 2022/23 military equipment use policy proposal, Sacramento police want to spend about $335,000 annually for the procurement of equipment.

The next community meeting Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hagginwood Community Center on 3271 Marysville Blvd. will include free food and childcare.

A third and final meeting will be hosted 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hart Senior Center on 915 27th Street.

Meetings will start with opening remarks and a presentation by Sacramento police representatives—followed by a Q&A session moderated by a mediator referred by Sacramento State University.