South Sacramento family seeking answers in deadly hit-and-run

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after 32-year-old Gabriel Banzon was struck and killed walking along Power Inn Road early Sunday morning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento family is seeking answers after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning.

Thirty-two year old Gabriel Banzon was walking along the bike lane of Power Inn Road near the intersection of Butte Avenue when he was struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene after the crash.

"The driver didn't stop at all. At all," said Godfrey Banzon, Gabriel's older brother, who spoke with neighbors and canvassed businesses in the area after the crash searching for surveillance video.

"There was no remorse. Nothing," he said, after viewing video captured by a business on Power Inn Road showing the shocking moment of impact.

Banzon believes his brother could have been saved if the driver had stopped and called for an ambulance.

"If they had stopped — he was laying there for 20 minutes before anyone showed up — He could have been saved," Banzon said.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department described the suspect vehicle as a silver 2009-2011 Mazda 3 with a missing passenger mirror, significant damage to the right headlight, and damage to the right side of the windshield.

On 1/20/22 shortly after 1:50 a.m., SPD patrol officers responded to the area of Power Inn Rd/Butte Ave regarding a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/NTRLSxSaxM — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 2, 2022

Banzon remembers his brother as a fun-loving person who could light up a room, and a lifelong 49ers fan.

"He was a die-hard Niner. I’m a diehard Raiders, though. Growing up, it was fun," Banzon said, adding that his brother moved from the Bay Area to Sacramento last year.

Still looking for a job and adapting to life in a new city, the younger Banzon would sometimes take long walks outside to clear his head, something he may have been doing at the time he was hit.

Now, the family is raising funds for funeral expenses. Those interestedc an donate here.