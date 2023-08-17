53-year-old from Galt dies after Highway 104 crash in Sacramento County

CHP said witnesses in the area said the Honda accelerated and passed over the solid double yellow lines driving the wrong way through a curve.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — A 53-year-old man from Galt died after a crash on Highway 104 in Sacramento County Thursday.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 104 at Clay Station Road. A 35-year-old man from Ione was driving a Dodge Ram westbound on the highway and a 53-year-old was driving a Honda Civic eastbound.

CHP said witnesses in the area said the Honda accelerated and passed over the solid double yellow lines driving the wrong way through a curve. The driver collided head-on with the Dodge Ram.

The man driving the Honda Civic died and was the only person in the car. The driver of the Dodge Ram had back pain but did not want additional medical treatment.

CHP said alcohol or drugs don't appear to be a factor in the crash. Both lanes of Highway 104 were closed as of 8 a.m. and are set to reopen once the coroner arrives.

Watch more on ABC10