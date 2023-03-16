x
Two teens in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Galt

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy who were shot multiple times.

GALT, Calif. — Two teenagers are in critical condition after a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Galt.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Twin Cities Road and Marengo Road, according to the Galt Police Department

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy who were shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition. 

Another 17-year-old boy was also in the car and was uninjured. The shooting is under investigation. 

Anyone with information can call the Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.

Is California out of drought yet? It's complicated.

