More than 50 people attended a charity video game tournament in downtown Sacramento Saturday afternoon.

The “Gamers Give Back” Dragon Ball Z fighter style tournament raised more than $400 for victims and their families of the shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Organizer Jay Gist said the gaming community has come together and are working through the tragedy.

“It’s a tight-knit community,” Gist said. “They love to come out and play, they love to have fun, they love to be together.”

Elk Grove-based gamer and Twitch streamer Sean Hoang said the events in Jacksonville have made him more nervous about attending big video game events.

“I do understand that the community together is working to try to one address the issue,” Hoang said. “And two, figure out a way to work past it and take something from such an incredible loss.”

Gist said the gaming community is considering changes to security and working on ways to make tournaments safer for everyone.

