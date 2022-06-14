Curbing gang violence, frontline urban peacekeepers say they lack funding and support

Gang feuds have been linked to shootings of a child and teen killed on the same day, The Black Child Legacy Campaign says peacekeepers need funding and support.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Targeted and hunted down for wearing the wrong color, 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart was murdered, prosecutors said, the same day as 9-year-old Makaylah Brent in a case of “misplaced revenge” amidst a gang feud in 2020.



Pastor Les Simmons says trained community-based peacekeepers may have been able to intervene to prevent tragedy.



“They know the people. They can go in there and have that tough dialogue and say, 'We know you’re hurting, but you don’t want to cause another family to be hurt by some retaliatory action,'” Simmons said.



Simmons works with Healing the Hood, part of The Black Child Legacy Campaign. It’s a coalition of community organizations with a mission to prevent the deaths of children in underserved Sacramento neighborhoods.



“We had two years of zero youth homicides it’s programs like that that are still in existence that do the great work — they have a communication plan, a crisis response plan, but lack the funding to continue to do this work and scale it to capacity,” he said.

Simmons said the local government has been able to support youth services but falls short of funding violence interrupters who are able to reach what he calls, the one percent of drivers of violence — those in or affiliated with gangs.



“There’s a gang problem, there’s a lack of funding problem, a lack of continued investment problem and the solution is we have to come together to address it. We have to have a partnership in doing this with both the city and community-based groups,” Simmons said.

Simmons said sustained partnerships could stem the tide of violence, but that currently is not being done.

Meanwhile, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester is scheduled to present her violence prevention strategy plan to the city council at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10